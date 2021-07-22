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Muslim Candidate For Michigan Governor Openly Declares His Support for Muslim Brotherhood
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21 views • July 22, 2021
Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed, a Muslim candidate for Governor in Michigan declared his open support for the Muslim Brotherhood, which is a designated terrorist organization.
Investigative journalist Laura Loomer traveled to Michigan with The United West to investigate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed who is running as a Democrat Socialist.
El-Sayed is a Sharia compliant Muslim who openly supports Islamic terrorists.
Will the mainstream media ignore the fact that a supporter of Islamic terrorism is running for office?
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Investigative journalist Laura Loomer traveled to Michigan with The United West to investigate Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed who is running as a Democrat Socialist.
El-Sayed is a Sharia compliant Muslim who openly supports Islamic terrorists.
Will the mainstream media ignore the fact that a supporter of Islamic terrorism is running for office?
Please HELP us continue our work:
Donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/the-united-west
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us:
Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
Social Media:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
Video Work:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwtheunitedwestorg/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theunitedwest
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/theunitedwest
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/theunitedwest
Contact: [email protected]
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