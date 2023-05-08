Colonel Douglas Macgregor THE US GOVERNMENT LIED ABOUT THE UKRAINE WAR

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London Real
5/7/2023
Premiered 2 hours ago
#LondonRealTV #UkraineWar #LondonRealArmy
In this exclusive interview, we sit down with retired Colonel Douglas Macgregor to discuss the controversial truth behind the US government's involvement in the Ukraine War. A decorated military strategist and trusted expert, Colonel Macgregor shares his insights on the hidden agendas, political motives, and shocking revelations that have been kept from the public.
Join us as we dive deep into this explosive topic, uncovering the lies and deceit that have shaped the narrative of the Ukraine War. 🍿
Watch the full interview for free at;
https://londonreal.tv/the-us-governme... 💰
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