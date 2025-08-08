© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘From Covid, we know mRNA vaccines don't work' — RFK Jr
Two problems: 1) 'drives virus to mutate' and this 'can prolong pandemic'
2) 'Goes to every organ, turns body into an antigen factory' fostering inflammation.
Cynthia... He should have added 3) It can kill you!
If you missed it:
HHS has cancelled 22 mRNA vaccine development grants & contracts, totaling about $500 million, and will prioritize "safer" vaccine alternatives, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr says
https://www.brighteon.com/f61a2772-62d2-438a-96d9-a1cd359ae9c1