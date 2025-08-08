‘From Covid, we know mRNA vaccines don't work' — RFK Jr

Two problems: 1) 'drives virus to mutate' and this 'can prolong pandemic'

2) 'Goes to every organ, turns body into an antigen factory' fostering inflammation.

Cynthia... He should have added 3) It can kill you!

If you missed it:

HHS has cancelled 22 mRNA vaccine development grants & contracts, totaling about $500 million, and will prioritize "safer" vaccine alternatives, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr says

