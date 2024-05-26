Bro Sanchez And Myself Discussing About FE On Live Call In

Bro Sanchez presenting everything that connects with my name, Jack, which is my name and I got to be the 1st caller which was perfect timing and so hilarious
We are not Flat Earthers as much as we are researchers of every ancient cosmology that knew the truth and makes us at Flatpower proud to be ancient cosmologists knowing that our ancient ancestors built everything that we cant, not aliens mining for gold on rogue planets LMAO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.