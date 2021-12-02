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Alien Elohim Created and Still Control Modern Humans w/ Mauro Biglino_ 1of2
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243 views • December 02, 2021
Vatican Translator and Italian scholar of religious studies, Mauro Biglino, joins the program to share his knowledge on what the 17 books that he translated really said. He shares that the original Hebrew bible and old testament is not a religious document, rather a history text on the origins of homo sapiens. He claims the original text explains that human beings were genetically modified and created by an advanced race using their genetics and that of other primates already on Earth.
Question: Could this Alien elohim(s) be the one that has declared war on humanity?
Question: Could this Alien elohim(s) be the one that has declared war on humanity?
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