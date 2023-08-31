CONGRESSMAN DETAINED WHILE RENDERING MEDICAL AID - DeleteLawz

It's good to see that the members of Congress (The CORPORATION) are getting a taste of what they are enabling with "legislation. "

Congress also fails to hold Police accountable for their actions. Instead they pass out qualified immunity and grant police "special rights" and watch as Prosecutors fail to prosecute Police for actual CRIMINAL OFFENSES. This is unacceptable.

Police should be REQUIRED BY LAW to carry liability insurance to protect TAXPAYERS from having to pay out lawsuits for police misconduct, abuse, and injuring and the killing of Americans by Police.

Every other American is PERSONALLY LIABLE for their actions at work or at home, and Police should be no different! Giving them immunity is putting them ABOVE THE LAW and granting them special rights that no other American has!

How can we be "Treated EQUAL under the law" when we are NOT treating every American EXACTLY THE SAME in the eyes of the law? It's a constitutional violation.

And forcing Americans who did nothing wrong to pay off the lawsuits incurred by the negligent acts of Police officers, while the officer is NOT held liable is insane!

Requiring liability insurance to be eligible to work as a LEO does 2 things!

One, it puts the liability where it belongs, on the Police who took the liable actions!

It protects the taxpayers AND will actually hold the officer accountable.

(Since Prosecutors won't do it)

And when Police have lost multiple lawsuits for abuse or misconduct it will make them ineligible to work as a LEO because their insurance will eventually be cancelled, leaving them unable to ever work as a LEO again!

Police Departments refuse to hold their officers accountable, Prosecutors refuse to hold them criminally accountable and charge them with crimes they commit.

But INSURANCE COMPANIES will do their job!

And when bad cops lose too many lawsuits they'll cancel their policy!

And BTW... the Officer MUST pay for his own policy. This way his negligent actions will make HIS INSURANCE RATE GO UP! Which will actually hold him financially liable. There is currently NO COST to bad cops!

Taxpayers pay for ALL of their mistakes!

