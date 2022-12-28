Protect the Holy Sacrament and the Holy Sacrifice by not accepting what they are going to impose

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/jesus-to-suffer-the-divine-wrath-if-you-do-not-shout-enough-to-new-liturgical-norms/

The change in the format of the Mass will soon be presented in My Church.

June 29, 2013



https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/06/29/the-change-in-the-format-of-the-mass-will-soon-be-presented-in-my-church/

"When therefore you shall see the abomination of desolation, which was spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place: he that readeth let him understand."

Matthew 24:15
























