Protect the Holy Sacrament and the Holy Sacrifice by not accepting what they are going to impose
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/jesus-to-suffer-the-divine-wrath-if-you-do-not-shout-enough-to-new-liturgical-norms/
--------------
The change in the format of the Mass will soon be presented in My Church.
June 29, 2013
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/06/29/the-change-in-the-format-of-the-mass-will-soon-be-presented-in-my-church/
"When therefore you shall see the abomination of desolation, which was spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place: he that readeth let him understand."
Matthew 24:15
