Is Raw Food the Key to Healing?

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever wondered if there’s a nutritional difference between cooked food and raw food? In this clip, Carol Alt explains why cooked food inhibits your body’s ability to absorb maximum nutrients. Be sure to watch the entire clip to discover the secret to getting the maximum health benefits from your food.