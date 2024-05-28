Create New Account
American HIMARS is no longer a serious problem for Russian anti-aircraft
The Prisoner
The American HIMARS MLRS were no longer a serious problem for Russian Buk anti-aircraft gunners. Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile system with enhanced electronic warfare, against multiple rocket systems launched by Ukrainian military including targeting civilians in Donetsk.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


Keywords
american himars mlrsrussian buk anti-aircraft systembuk-m1 surface-to-air missile system

