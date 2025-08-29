Poland realizes it's been backing butchers of its own people

💬 "[Poland] has at last realized that the Ukrainian nationalist fronts that they have been supporting and facilitating throughout this last 11 years of war in Ukraine are the same people that massacred a million Poles," Galloway says.

He stresses that those Ukrainian nationalist forces Poland has supported are the ideological heirs of Stepan Bandera’s followers—who collaborated with the Nazis and led the “Holocaust of the East.”