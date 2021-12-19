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Rothschild Patented COVID-19 Biometric Tests In 2015 And 2017
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8651 views • December 19, 2021
In 2015 Richard A. Rothschild patented COVID-19 biometric testing. The first registration was in the Netherlands, 2015 and the second registration was in the US, 2017.
This is an umbrella patent for COVID-19 system and method for testing, US patent override for the patent originally filed in the Netherlands in 2015. Richard A. Rothschild is a member of the British banking family.
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2cPIpxMXshN
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/richard-a-rothschild
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/61/a3/0d/3d91325d909386/US20200279585A1.pdf
https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017
This is an umbrella patent for COVID-19 system and method for testing, US patent override for the patent originally filed in the Netherlands in 2015. Richard A. Rothschild is a member of the British banking family.
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u2cPIpxMXshN
https://patents.justia.com/inventor/richard-a-rothschild
https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/#query=covid-19&;tab=patent
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/61/a3/0d/3d91325d909386/US20200279585A1.pdf
https://silview.media/2020/10/04/atomic-bombshell-rothschilds-patented-covid-19-biometric-tests-in-2015-and-2017
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