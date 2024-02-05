PUT VIRTUE ABOVE RELATIONSHIPS! Freedomain Call In

"I wanted to chat with you about getting stuck in this middle zone of life. I know how to avoid bad relationships, but I'm stuck in finding good relationships and meeting good people in life. That's kind of what I'd like to focus on.





"I'm getting close to 40 years old now. I've had failed relationships in the past with women. Your show helped identify the bad relationships I was getting into. But now I'm just stuck in this middle zone where I think I've eliminated the bad parts of my life, or bad relationships. Now I'm kind of just kind of stuck in this desert, just kind of on the cusp of something, but you just don't see it yet."





