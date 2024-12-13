BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Last Days Locusts and the Curse of Stealing, Commandment 8
End the global reset
End the global reset
74 followers
0
70 views • 4 months ago

In this video I'll go over the plague of locust which is the 8th up on Egypt. What goes along with the 8th commandment of thou shalt not steal. In which people are being robbed literally every day and most and not even know and how many ways they are being robbed. For the overcomers and the elect 144,000 we will be restored everything that was taken from is and not showing this video that this is so.

You can email me for questions or comments [email protected]

My recommendation is to go to Larry McGuire's warning website for the best teachings of our walk with The King of Kings at
Larrygmeguiar2.com

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
