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FULL EVENT! Ohio Stands Up Presents Dr. Bryan Ardis & Atty. Warner Mendenhall 4/9/2022
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82 views • April 11, 2022
Ohio Stands Up pulled together an unforgettable night! Kicking it off was the powerful story of Haleighsheart.com by her parents Doug and Rishanne Golden. Next we heard from some brave University of Cincinnati students who are standing for their fundamental right to bodily autonomy NOT to be forced to get the jab in order to attend school. We then heard from fireball attorney Warner Mendenhall about his fight to represent patriots against the mandates and the UC Bearcats Lawsuit! The fundraiser was to benefit the UC Bearcats lawsuit, along with other lawsuits, fighting against the mandates. The night ended in a huge bang with Dr. Bryan Ardis of The Dr. Ardis Show! The audience was brought in with some sneak peeks into the bombshell report that Dr. Ardis has uncovered about covid and poison. Something so damaging to the covid narrative that it has purportedly skyrocketed him to the TOP of a hit list by a big pharma company.

To donate to the UC Bearcats Fund: https://gofund.me/ca9cc56c
For more information about the Lawsuit: [email protected]
https://thedrardisshow.com/
https://www.ohiostandsup.org/

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vaccine mandatesmask mandatespoison in the waterohio stands updr ardisthe waterwarner mendenhalluc bearcats lawsuitcollege mandatesfight the mandates
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy