The Trump Effect: It's Real & It's Happening
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
123 views • 5 months ago

Agenda47: Everything Is About To Change In America

* The Trump Effect is back, and it’s more potent than ever across too many categories to count.

* Love him or hate him, it really doesn’t matter.

* This is undeniable: when DJT enters the room, the world listens and the economy reacts.


The full segment is linked below.


Morris Invest (24 November 2024)

https://youtu.be/UdbMOX820hQ

freedomlibertyawakeningdonald trumpresistancewwg1wgamagaliberationrevoltuprisingnationalismsovereigntypopulismrebellionpatriotismreformationunityamerica firstredemptiongolden agencswicclayton morrisagenda 47agenda47trump effect
