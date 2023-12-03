Create New Account
Israel BURYING Burned Cars They Attacked On October 7!
Vigilent Citizen
Published 14 hours ago

MIRRORED from The Jimmy Dore Show

2 Dec 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9-u8LwhiZk&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow

Hundreds of cars and trucks were destroyed, most of them burned, during Hamas’ October 7 attacks inside Israel. Now the Israeli authorities have announced that these vehicles will all be shredded and buried, ostensibly because under Jewish custom all human remains must be interred in a timely fashion. But is that the real reason for this course of action?

israel evidence attacked burying october 7 burned cars hannibal directive

