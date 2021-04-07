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The FALSE FLAG War On Islam – Video Intro By Hon. Minister Louis Farrakhan
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41 views • April 07, 2021
This video was prepared to introduce the 2017 Nation of Islam's Saviours' Day program, "The War on Islam: 9/11 Revisited, Uncovered & Exposed" from the Cobo Hall in Detroit, Michigan.
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