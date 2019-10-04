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How To Transform the Harmful Effects of Cellphone Radiation with Orgone and Shungite
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558 views • October 04, 2019
See this presentation to learn about the beneficial energy transforming properties of orgone and how it can be used against the harmful effects of cellphone radiation
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