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WOW! PEOPLE ARE WAKING UP AND TAKING A STAND
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140 views • August 07, 2021
Stand up for your freedom. Join the movement that's growing by the hour. This message should resonate to all American Patriots who had enough of the Corruption, the government BS, vaccines, mask, mandates, etc.
Walk Out Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12:00 p.m.
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Walk Out Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 12:00 p.m.
Please Like, Share, & Subscribe
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