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Fact-Checking the Narrative, an interview with Brian McGlinchey
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In an age of real-time information, how much power do official narratives still hold? The latest interview explores the growing rise of public skepticism, digital fact-checking, and the changing relationship between mainstream media and independent sources. From social media footage to open-source tools and online research, more people now have the ability to question statements and compare information instantly. The discussion raises important questions about trust, technology, media literacy, and the future of public discourse. Watch the latest interview for the full context and conversation.


#FactChecking #MediaLiteracy #InformationAge #PublicTrust


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy