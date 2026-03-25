Misinformation on Missile Defense Capabilities, an interview with Larry Johnson

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How effective are missile defense systems—really? Conflicting claims suggest a massive gap between public narratives and battlefield reality. With hypersonic threats rising, outdated systems may struggle to keep up. Is misinformation shaping public perception while vulnerabilities grow behind the scenes?
#MissileDefense #MilitaryTech #Hypersonic #DefenseSystems #WarReality #GlobalSecurity
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