© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE TRUTH ABOUT THE FUSION GPS DOSSIER COLLUSION SCANDAL
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
20 views • October 14, 2020
We Need Your Support: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
The now-infamous “Golden Showers” dossier has Fusion GPS in the spotlight as serious questions are raised about who funded the largely discredited or unverified allegations against Donald Trump and his campaign associates.
In April 2016, the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee used lawyer Marc Elias to retain and fund Fusion GPS for opposition research, leading to the “Golden Showers” dossier.
In June 2016, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his company Orbis Business Intelligence are hired by Fusion GPS to specifically investigate Trump’s possible connections to Russia. What is the truth about the Fusion GPS dossier collusion scandal?
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
The now-infamous “Golden Showers” dossier has Fusion GPS in the spotlight as serious questions are raised about who funded the largely discredited or unverified allegations against Donald Trump and his campaign associates.
In April 2016, the Hillary Clinton Campaign and the Democratic National Committee used lawyer Marc Elias to retain and fund Fusion GPS for opposition research, leading to the “Golden Showers” dossier.
In June 2016, former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his company Orbis Business Intelligence are hired by Fusion GPS to specifically investigate Trump’s possible connections to Russia. What is the truth about the Fusion GPS dossier collusion scandal?
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.