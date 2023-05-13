https://gettr.com/post/p2gwwwi8383
谁在资助中共一带一路的全球扩张，是美国的银行，他们从中国共产党那里得到了巨大的利益，所以追踪着钱的去向，你将能够发现谁在赋予中共更多的权力和财富。
Who's funding the CCP's global expansion around the world? It is the U.S. banks, and they're getting huge profits from the Chinese Communist Party, so by tracking where the money is going, you'll be able to find out who's giving the CCP more power and wealth.
