Hezbollah Causes Massive Damages at the jEEW 769th Brigade Headquarters





Scenes from the operation of the Islamic Resistance targeting the headquarters of the 769th Brigade of the Israeli enemy army in the Kiryat Shmona barracks in northern occupied Palestine with heavy Burkan missiles. 2024/06/01





