X22 Report - Ep. 3159b - The “Police State” Is Being Exposed,Posse Comitatus Act, What Is The Keystone? It’s Time

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com









______________________________________________________

The [DS] police state is now exposed. The people are seeing how the [DS] is violating all our rights, they want us to believe they are privileges but they are not. The people are fighting back, every-time the people feel uncomfortable the people push back, this is the plan of the patriots. Trump needed the people to take back this country, he needed them awake for the 2024 election. He will make sure the election is fair and transparent, but allowing the [DS] to push war. Potus and the people are the stone, the military is the key, put it all together you have the keystone.

