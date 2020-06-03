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Food Security 2020
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67 views • June 03, 2020
Pig, shrimp and chicken viruses from China decimating food production. The corona bolona destroying supply lines and keeping food production employees from working, wasting food! But there's more, wheat shortage causing Arab Springs, toxic algae blooms destroying salmon in cages in Chile and the list could go on. What is the answer? Grow your own and invest in organic year-round farming.........…...www.newaquatechpanama.com
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