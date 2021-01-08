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Trump Condemns, Abandons His Supporters January 7, 2021
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40 views • January 08, 2021
By Steve Watson | INFOWARS.COM Friday, January 08, 2021
Donald Trump on Thursday evening condemned his own supporters and called for them to be prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the law,” just days after he chose to pardon “the king of medicare fraud” and release traitor Jonathan Pollard from parole to “make aliyah” in Israel
https://thedeadgenetoday.wordpress.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/69184510-32af-4256-87ac-c499543208cf
https://www.newswars.com/trump-condemns-his-own-supporters-days-after-pardoning-the-king-of-medicare-fraud-releasing-traitor-from-parole/
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Donald Trump on Thursday evening condemned his own supporters and called for them to be prosecuted to “the fullest extent of the law,” just days after he chose to pardon “the king of medicare fraud” and release traitor Jonathan Pollard from parole to “make aliyah” in Israel
https://thedeadgenetoday.wordpress.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/69184510-32af-4256-87ac-c499543208cf
https://www.newswars.com/trump-condemns-his-own-supporters-days-after-pardoning-the-king-of-medicare-fraud-releasing-traitor-from-parole/
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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