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Stew Peters and David Martin Call Out GOP Members Using Sound Bites for Fundraisers
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260 views • August 01, 2021
Yes, I know! They have been some of the favorites of Patriots. But we have to look deeper and realize that by sitting on the evidence, they are complicit .
Full interview: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
We the people have to unite together and hold their feet to the fire and end this scam.
Dr. Martin can be contacted at: https://www.davidmartin.world/
To join his social community: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
♥Once again thank you Brighteon and Mike Adams for making this platform available for us to unite together!
Full interview: https://rumble.com/vk2bya-exclusive-dr.-david-martin-just-ended-covid-fauci-doj-politicians-in-one-in.html
We the people have to unite together and hold their feet to the fire and end this scam.
Dr. Martin can be contacted at: https://www.davidmartin.world/
To join his social community: https://bit.ly/3xWNxlz
♥Once again thank you Brighteon and Mike Adams for making this platform available for us to unite together!
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