Sleeping In The American Dream, Awakening In Nightmerica

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Intro Video: Propaganda (Dax feat. Tom MacDonald): ]https://youtu.be/OmaqK8GwTcI
You Know It's Bad When... Bernie Mocks Dems' "So-Called Inflation Reduction Act": https://www.zerohedge.com/political/you-know-its-bad-when-bernie-mocks-dems-so-called-inflation-reduction-bill
THX 1138 (1971) Official Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eHgqfVQWv7s
Video: The NTI-Munich Security Conference March 2021 tabletop exercise …and yes, I said March 2021.But we’re crazy and all this (including Event 201) is just “coincidences”: https://twitter.com/samanthamarika1/status/1555864806648795138?t=wwKCbmixJzUKLw45jZHLog&s=19