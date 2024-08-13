BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TRUMP 'GETS BLACK GUYS CONFUSED', WOW ☚ GOTEEM
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
120 views • 8 months ago

This was all about exposing Kamala 'Kneepads' Harris and her 'rise' by kneeling for Willie Brown...but Pakman's too busy shooting choda into his panties to notice


-- After telling a confusing story about a helicopter and Willie Brown, the explanation turns out to be that Donald Trump got two black men confused for each other


https://www.nytimes.com/2024/08/09/us/politics/trump-helicopter-landing.html

https://www.politico.com/news/2024/08/09/trump-plane-crash-california-00173487

Original show date August 12, 2024


Source: https://youtu.be/bbozgk9sttM


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/906m87

president donald john trumpdavid pakmanwillie brownmulti pronged offensiveblack guys confusednate holdenkamala kneepads harris
