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It's already TOO LATE for nearly 1.5 billion human beings who may DIE from covid vaxxines
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192 views • January 08, 2022
Future of Humanity depends on us – unvaccinated, pureblood people with intact Nature/God given DNA.
One of the large Life-insurance companies just announced that there has been a 40% increase in deaths of people between the ages of 18 - 64. The pay-out of that many policies will break the insurance companies
Sadly, these people are not victims, they are volunteers. They have rejected common sense and have put their faith in the Big Bad Pharma.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/1125e5b3-4de6-46e1-8fab-4e82a468a388
One of the large Life-insurance companies just announced that there has been a 40% increase in deaths of people between the ages of 18 - 64. The pay-out of that many policies will break the insurance companies
Sadly, these people are not victims, they are volunteers. They have rejected common sense and have put their faith in the Big Bad Pharma.
source:
https://www.brighteon.com/1125e5b3-4de6-46e1-8fab-4e82a468a388
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