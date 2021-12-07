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Mike Jaco
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90 views • December 07, 2021
Life changing & massive enhancement from a Biofeedback Therapist, Harley Riding, life experiencer.
Joyce Pellegrini's amazing offers:
EMTYourLife.com
Free Download book Energy Mindset Transform Your Life WhyCantILoseWeightJoyce.com Free Guide
BandanasByJoyce.com
Download Book Motorcycle Diaries A to Z
BOOK A SESSION AT calendly.com/joycepellegrini
Joyce Pellegrini Bio
Joyce Pellegrini is a Licensed Commercial Interior Designer, Stress Management Consultant, and a Serial Entrepreneur.
Joyce was born in Chicago and achieved all of her professional goals but something was missing. Hitting burn out being a workaholic an opportunity came to her, in 1998, to relocate to Tampa Bay to duplicate her Chicago successes. Joyce singlehanded brought that Division for the first time ever from the RED to a profit her first year selling $1.6M in sales. Four years later, managing 20 direct reports, 62 account executives, personally sold $4M in sales while managing $15M in 2000.
In February 2001 Joyce looked in the mirror and hated what she saw. She was 40 lbs. overweight, mentally emotionally exhausted, living on sleeping pills, still working 100 hours a week, and a walking time bomb. That Monday she walked into HR with her resignation letter and said NO MORE.
Joyce went to Cuba in 2001 for RnR and fell in love with a crazy Cubano. The furniture industry took a nose dive due to 9/11 so Joyce would visit Cuba every 6 weeks. In December at the airport Joyce asked Luis to marry her and he said YES. It was the 100th year anniversary of Harley Davidson in 2003 and French Producers heard a crazy American was having a Harley Vintage Wedding and asked if they could film Joyce, Friends, and Family that week. The Producers met the Americans at the airport, we signed waivers, and the festivities began. The documentary was how “Harley Davidsons brings countries together!” When her family and friends left Joyce stayed in Cuba for 30 days planning her new life with Luis and getting him to the USA. Little did she know Luis never had any intention of leaving Cuba and expected her to leave USA for Cuba. Joyce realized Luis’ personality changed and was not the person he portrayed himself to be.
The events on 9/11 devastated the construction and furniture industry. Joyce returned for their anniversary and Luis told her “I NO GO.” Luiswas such a macho man. However, when Luis met Joyce she was submissive and beaten not any more. She was an American Businesswoman regained her power and said NO MORE. Joyce packed her belongings Luis tossed them on the curb and called a cab. That was the last time Joyce saw or spoke to him. That was the first night in 2 years she slept like a baby.
Feeling betrayed, beaten, and heartbroken she returned home, put her 2 homes up for sale and sold everything to pay off her Cuban debt.
Few months later she was at the beach and a Biofeedback Therapist told her about quantum physics and biofeedback. Barbara told her how stress was the silent killer. Her technology was cutting edge, FDA approved and drastically changed the course of her clients’ lives. Joyce learned how important it is to stop the negative self-limiting beliefs, how her stress and depression was affecting her mind, body, and spirit. Joyce did 4 sessions In a few months and was HOOKED. She purchased equipment 18 years ago and fired her doctor and never looked back.
Joyce is also certified in Level 1 Chi Kung Instructor, Access Consciousness, Muscle Testing, Tapping, Authored 4 books, writing her next one “Outwitting My Demons – Childhood Triggers”.
https://michaelkjaco.com
LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿
https://goascentnutrition.com/product...
📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:
https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
Cell Phone EMF: https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
Here is the article I just wrote on pine pollen.. lots of images and a video:
https://lanceschuttler.com/the-powerf...
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintuition/
Intuitive Warrior's Club: https://michaelkjaco.com/iwc/
Merchandise: https://michaelkjaco.com/product-cate...
Patriot Food Supply:
https://rumble.com/user/michaelj5326
Joyce Pellegrini's amazing offers:
EMTYourLife.com
Free Download book Energy Mindset Transform Your Life WhyCantILoseWeightJoyce.com Free Guide
BandanasByJoyce.com
Download Book Motorcycle Diaries A to Z
BOOK A SESSION AT calendly.com/joycepellegrini
Joyce Pellegrini Bio
Joyce Pellegrini is a Licensed Commercial Interior Designer, Stress Management Consultant, and a Serial Entrepreneur.
Joyce was born in Chicago and achieved all of her professional goals but something was missing. Hitting burn out being a workaholic an opportunity came to her, in 1998, to relocate to Tampa Bay to duplicate her Chicago successes. Joyce singlehanded brought that Division for the first time ever from the RED to a profit her first year selling $1.6M in sales. Four years later, managing 20 direct reports, 62 account executives, personally sold $4M in sales while managing $15M in 2000.
In February 2001 Joyce looked in the mirror and hated what she saw. She was 40 lbs. overweight, mentally emotionally exhausted, living on sleeping pills, still working 100 hours a week, and a walking time bomb. That Monday she walked into HR with her resignation letter and said NO MORE.
Joyce went to Cuba in 2001 for RnR and fell in love with a crazy Cubano. The furniture industry took a nose dive due to 9/11 so Joyce would visit Cuba every 6 weeks. In December at the airport Joyce asked Luis to marry her and he said YES. It was the 100th year anniversary of Harley Davidson in 2003 and French Producers heard a crazy American was having a Harley Vintage Wedding and asked if they could film Joyce, Friends, and Family that week. The Producers met the Americans at the airport, we signed waivers, and the festivities began. The documentary was how “Harley Davidsons brings countries together!” When her family and friends left Joyce stayed in Cuba for 30 days planning her new life with Luis and getting him to the USA. Little did she know Luis never had any intention of leaving Cuba and expected her to leave USA for Cuba. Joyce realized Luis’ personality changed and was not the person he portrayed himself to be.
The events on 9/11 devastated the construction and furniture industry. Joyce returned for their anniversary and Luis told her “I NO GO.” Luiswas such a macho man. However, when Luis met Joyce she was submissive and beaten not any more. She was an American Businesswoman regained her power and said NO MORE. Joyce packed her belongings Luis tossed them on the curb and called a cab. That was the last time Joyce saw or spoke to him. That was the first night in 2 years she slept like a baby.
Feeling betrayed, beaten, and heartbroken she returned home, put her 2 homes up for sale and sold everything to pay off her Cuban debt.
Few months later she was at the beach and a Biofeedback Therapist told her about quantum physics and biofeedback. Barbara told her how stress was the silent killer. Her technology was cutting edge, FDA approved and drastically changed the course of her clients’ lives. Joyce learned how important it is to stop the negative self-limiting beliefs, how her stress and depression was affecting her mind, body, and spirit. Joyce did 4 sessions In a few months and was HOOKED. She purchased equipment 18 years ago and fired her doctor and never looked back.
Joyce is also certified in Level 1 Chi Kung Instructor, Access Consciousness, Muscle Testing, Tapping, Authored 4 books, writing her next one “Outwitting My Demons – Childhood Triggers”.
https://michaelkjaco.com
LANDING PAGE for people to get a precious metals consultation with Dr. Kirk Elliott: https://kirkelliottphd.com/jaco/
Save 5% with your orders on Ascent Nutrition and EMF Harmonized by using discount code MICHAEL5
🌿 𝘼𝙨𝙘𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙉𝙪𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣: 𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙩, 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙫𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙄𝙣𝙘𝙧𝙚𝙙𝙞𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙩𝙝 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙨 🌿
https://goascentnutrition.com/product...
📱𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗾𝘂𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗘𝗠𝗙 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝟱𝗚 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗣𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲:
https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
Cell Phone EMF: https://emfharmonized.com/product/cel...
Here is the article I just wrote on pine pollen.. lots of images and a video:
https://lanceschuttler.com/the-powerf...
C60EVO use Code: (EVUI) for 10% off: https://www.c60evo.com/unleashingintuition/
Intuitive Warrior's Club: https://michaelkjaco.com/iwc/
Merchandise: https://michaelkjaco.com/product-cate...
Patriot Food Supply:
https://rumble.com/user/michaelj5326
Keywords
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