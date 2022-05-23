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‘Let’s Go Brandon’ goes to S. Korea
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53 views • May 23, 2022
RT.
Anti-Biden spirit went full K-Pop, as dozens gathered in Seoul outside the presidential office as the U.S. President held talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. Protesters were seen holding signs ‘Stop War Exercise’ and ‘Oppose Technology Alliance.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15kwg1-lets-go-brandon-goes-to-s.-korea.html
Anti-Biden spirit went full K-Pop, as dozens gathered in Seoul outside the presidential office as the U.S. President held talks with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol. Protesters were seen holding signs ‘Stop War Exercise’ and ‘Oppose Technology Alliance.’
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15kwg1-lets-go-brandon-goes-to-s.-korea.html
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