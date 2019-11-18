© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOLY D! HE KNOWS WHAT I DID AND IM GOING TO PAY... (Undertale Prt 8)
Follow
1
Share
Report
5 views • November 18, 2019
This is a variety gaming/reaction streaming channel. If you are a JOYCONBOY I welcome you to open arms. I am NiYoTV. If you enjoy commentary and someone with a loud mouth from newyork, then. Allow me to introduce you to my world. (no stream schedule only available 12pm-12am) LINK: https://twitch.tv/NiYoTV_
==============================================
The reason why my overlay and stream resemble old Etika 2017🖤🦋
LINK: https://www.reddit.com/r/EANetworkOff...
DISCLAIMER: Dedicated gaming streams are focused around gameplay and will only look at video links for a min donation of $1.50 to interrupt the stream for a small price. Thank for you understanding. In general, viewers have video link priority when the donate. You can also donate small to read your message out loud in general in case I get side track and don’t pay attention to chat. Sorry this happens sometimes lol
==========================================================
$TIP: https://streamlabs.com/NiYoTV_
============================================
Old Etika archives are being livestreamed to viewers to the channel and to the YouTube outside audience to allow for viewers to show support by streamlabs donations. I do not have a join button and you cannot become and member and contribute with super chat until I reach the 30k subs requirement. That is why I do not simple premiere archives there is no monitary support from super chat in premieres at this time. This will change in the near future.
Normal regular livestreams are consistent on this channel you can support the streams by being part of the livestream experience.
==============================================================
(Donations are not required. But it helps me stream more to potentially full time)
Donate to the stream to share a meme video, earrape me and share a message on screen to read. Get recognition everytime you tip the stream. $10 Min drink shots | $5 TTS + Mediashare for smaller tips.
LINK: https://streamlabs.com/NiYoTV_
($1.50 $1 $2 $3 $4 $6 are easy earrape)
Welcome to the livestream! Feel free to rip my entire stream and do what ever you want with my content, make NiYoTV highlights i could care less.
===========================================================================
Discord EANetwork: https://discord.gg/MQ6WTa6
Social Media: https://twitter.com/NiYoTV_
====================================================
Viewers can donate to leave a high priority message for me to read out loud and leave youtube links for me to watch!
#NiYoTV #Undertale #joyconboyz
==============================================
The reason why my overlay and stream resemble old Etika 2017🖤🦋
LINK: https://www.reddit.com/r/EANetworkOff...
DISCLAIMER: Dedicated gaming streams are focused around gameplay and will only look at video links for a min donation of $1.50 to interrupt the stream for a small price. Thank for you understanding. In general, viewers have video link priority when the donate. You can also donate small to read your message out loud in general in case I get side track and don’t pay attention to chat. Sorry this happens sometimes lol
==========================================================
$TIP: https://streamlabs.com/NiYoTV_
============================================
Old Etika archives are being livestreamed to viewers to the channel and to the YouTube outside audience to allow for viewers to show support by streamlabs donations. I do not have a join button and you cannot become and member and contribute with super chat until I reach the 30k subs requirement. That is why I do not simple premiere archives there is no monitary support from super chat in premieres at this time. This will change in the near future.
Normal regular livestreams are consistent on this channel you can support the streams by being part of the livestream experience.
==============================================================
(Donations are not required. But it helps me stream more to potentially full time)
Donate to the stream to share a meme video, earrape me and share a message on screen to read. Get recognition everytime you tip the stream. $10 Min drink shots | $5 TTS + Mediashare for smaller tips.
LINK: https://streamlabs.com/NiYoTV_
($1.50 $1 $2 $3 $4 $6 are easy earrape)
Welcome to the livestream! Feel free to rip my entire stream and do what ever you want with my content, make NiYoTV highlights i could care less.
===========================================================================
Discord EANetwork: https://discord.gg/MQ6WTa6
Social Media: https://twitter.com/NiYoTV_
====================================================
Viewers can donate to leave a high priority message for me to read out loud and leave youtube links for me to watch!
#NiYoTV #Undertale #joyconboyz
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.