Ancient Tales of the Anunnaki! (Rabbit Hole Series)

The Anunnaki are primarily rooted in Sumerian mythology, one of the oldest known mythological systems in human history. The term “Anunnaki” is often translated to mean “those who came from heaven to earth” or “offspring of Anu.” The Anunnaki were considered descendants of Anu, the supreme god of the sky, and Ki, the goddess of the earth.

The Anunnaki were part of a larger pantheon of Mesopotamian deities. In Sumerian mythology, they were believed to be the children of Anu, and they served as intermediaries between the supreme gods and humanity. The Mesopotamian pantheon was hierarchical, with Anu at the top, followed by gods like Enlil (god of air and storms), Enki (god of wisdom and water), and Inanna (goddess of love and war). The Anunnaki occupied a significant position within this divine hierarchy, overseeing various aspects of human life and the natural world.