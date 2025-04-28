BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ancient Tales of the Anunnaki! (Rabbit Hole Series)
Proforce
Proforce
37 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
248 views • 5 days ago

The Anunnaki are primarily rooted in Sumerian mythology, one of the oldest known mythological systems in human history. The term “Anunnaki” is often translated to mean “those who came from heaven to earth” or “offspring of Anu.” The Anunnaki were considered descendants of Anu, the supreme god of the sky, and Ki, the goddess of the earth.

The Anunnaki were part of a larger pantheon of Mesopotamian deities. In Sumerian mythology, they were believed to be the children of Anu, and they served as intermediaries between the supreme gods and humanity. The Mesopotamian pantheon was hierarchical, with Anu at the top, followed by gods like Enlil (god of air and storms), Enki (god of wisdom and water), and Inanna (goddess of love and war). The Anunnaki occupied a significant position within this divine hierarchy, overseeing various aspects of human life and the natural world.

Keywords
aliensanunnakimythgodssecretsancientunveiling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy