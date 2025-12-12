BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
How They Falsified History by Destroying Tartarian Cities
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5178 followers
0
157 views • 24 hours ago

Across the world, entire city centers were demolished, rebuilt, or buried between 1850 and 1910.

 Official history calls it “modernization,” “redevelopment,” or “urban improvement.”

 But when you dig through old maps, early photographs, and forgotten engineering records, a different pattern begins to appear.

Beneath today’s cities lie the remains of older districts — massive stone arches, red-brick complexes, hydraulic tunnels, star-shaped layouts, and monumental facades that match what researchers now identify as Tartarian architecture.

So why were these cities destroyed?

In this investigation, we uncover:

 🔹 Why original Tartarian-style districts vanished during the same 60-year window

 🔹 How rail expansions, fires, floods, and World Fairs conveniently targeted Tartarian areas

 🔹 Why early blueprints, maps, and records were quietly rewritten or removed

 🔹 Evidence that many “new” cities were actually built on top of older Tartarian foundations

 🔹 The mud-flood layers that buried entire streets before reconstruction even began

 🔹 The global pattern of replacing Tartarian structures with uniform 19th-century designs

Piece by piece, the narrative shifts.

It wasn’t just redevelopment.

 It wasn’t just modernization.

 It was a historical replacement — rewriting the past by erasing the cities that didn’t fit.

This video follows the physical evidence they left behind… and the parts they tried hardest to destroy.


Shared from and subscribe to:

Tartaria Uncovered

https://www.youtube.com/@TartariaUncovered

Keywords
educationtruthhidden historytartaria
