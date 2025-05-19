Living in America, Let them eat cake on Napoleon Bonaparte's 256th Birthday!

• Nobody 2 Trailer: in theaters August 15, 2025





• Starring: Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell, a former government assassin

• Synopsis: Hutch Mansell is back and this time, he's trying to enjoy a family vacation, but gets entangled with a corrupt theme park operator, a shady sheriff, and a bloodthirsty crime boss

• Director: Timo Tjahjanto

• Writers: Derek Kolstad and Aaron Rabin





