US Sports Radio Classic: DeMatha HS Football @ Bishop O'Connell

These classic broadcasts are free to listen thanks in part to the efforts of our donors. Your donations help us bring even more cool sports, talk, music, and fun for a cause to the peeps'. Thank you so much! Donate here

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg





Presented on US Sports by CoachTube Football

Featured course:

Lincoln Riley- Y Cross, Trail and QB Run Game

In this course, Coach Lincoln Riley delivers Oklahoma's offensive routes and quarterback play.

https://bit.ly/3wJqpLq

He goes in-depth on the routes and analyzes the information you need to know to successfully enhance your passing game. He even shows film against different fronts so you can make the best type of play on any defense. If you are a coach who wants to improve your passing game, then you are not going to want to miss this course!

Book today! https://bit.ly/3wJqpLq





Sorry fan, I don't have the exact date this broadcast was aired, but I believe it was the 2000 season.

Some notable players are:

(Now Virginia Tech assistant) Elijah Brooks

The Orlebar brothers

Jesse Taylor

Ryan Mitch.





Thanks for tuning in! Be sure the like, Rumble, and subscribe to this channel. We will be adding more classics regularly so stay tuned!





Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net