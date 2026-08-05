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Rome conquered armies—but could it survive an invisible enemy? 🏛️
The Antonine Plague spread across the empire and changed Roman history forever.
🎧 **Hear the full story through the link in the description.**
https://open.spotify.com/episode/7rAiBN1OMYMoDCtzfv7Wih?si=e68300b97f26439b
#antonineplague
#romanempirehistory
#AncientHistory
#historypodcast
#romanhistory
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