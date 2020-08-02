Gates/Miscrosoft AntiTrust Crime Transformed by American poliicians into New Racketeering and money laundering - trying to turn America into a vessel of China's Virus/Vaccine Making Industry of Horror

GATES INVESTING BILLIONS OF DOLLARS BUILDING "VACCINE" FACTORIES IN CHINA – INVESTING BILLIONS IN CHINA - THE CONTINUING SAGA OF THE GATES/FAUCI/BIRX RUN WHITE-HOUSE TURNING AMERICA INTO A CONSTANT CHAMBER OF HORRORS OF VACCINE INDUSTRY.Excerpts, THUG GATES CAREFULLY CONCENTRATING ON HIS LIES IN AN INTERVIEW ABOUT HIS CRIMINAL ACTSCHINA TORTURING THEIR POPULATION WITH CONSTANT NEW "VACCINES" WHICH FAUCI/BIRX/GATES WHITEHOUSE IS TRYING TO DUPLICATE IN AMERICAGATES RACKETEERING/ANTI-TRUST RACKET - WAS REVISED TO INCLUDE THE GOVERNMENT TO BE COMPLICIT IN THE RACKETEERING:WHEN GATES GOT BUSTED FOR HIS RACKETEERING/ANTI-TRUST WITH MICROSOFT - WHICH HAD HE GONE TO PRISON AS HE SHOULD HAVE- INSTEAD OF BEING LET OFF WITH RELATIVELY LITTLE CONSEQUENCE*AMERICA AND THE WORLD WOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN ATTACKED WITH THIS VIRUS HYSTERIA RACKET - MAKE A VIRUS/MAKE A VACCINE INDUSTRY THAT GATES CREATED WITH THE UN/WHO - SPRINKLED WITH merkel/EU buy and own a virus patent corporationTHEN TO MAKE "PANDEMIC BONDS" THAT CAN ONLY BE CLEARED OUT BY A "PANDEMIC"Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates says his foundation is funding the construction of factories for seven coronavirus vaccine candidates.