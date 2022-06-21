FULL SHOW: Biden’s Approval Rating Hits New Low As Americans Realize He Is To Blame For Collapsing Economy

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Joe Biden is crashing the U.S. economy almost as quickly as he crashes on his bike. Latest approval ratings all show Biden's popularity and approval is tanking fast. With trust in the media already at all time lows, not even they can save this sinking administration. Democrats are ramping up their terroristic tactics in D.C. ahead of the latest Supreme Court rulings as local businesses are boarding up and citizens are fleeing town ahead of the expected wave of crime and violence. Owen Shroyer breaks down the situation in Ukraine and its real world impact which the media and American politicians are not telling you. The disgusting sexualization and grooming of children continues in the Gay Pride month, reaching levels of absurdity we are sadly not all to surprised at anymore.