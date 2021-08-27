© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“THE TRUCKIES ARE GOING TO SHUT DOWN THE COUNTRY”
Follow
14
Download MP3
Share
Report
620 views • August 27, 2021
“THE TRUCKIES ARE GOING TO SHUT DOWN THE COUNTRY”
The French are refusing to eat in restaurants demanding vaccine passports, and now the truck drivers of Australia are organizing a strike in protest of mandatory vaccines and extreme lockdown measures.
#VaccinePassports #Protest #France #Australia #Truckies TruckDriverStrike #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 27, 2021
The French are refusing to eat in restaurants demanding vaccine passports, and now the truck drivers of Australia are organizing a strike in protest of mandatory vaccines and extreme lockdown measures.
#VaccinePassports #Protest #France #Australia #Truckies TruckDriverStrike #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW230
POSTED: August 27, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.