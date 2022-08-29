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New Wireless Provider Protects Data From Government in FBI Treason Climate | David Sinclair
Battlefront Broadcasting
Battlefront Broadcasting
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89 views • August 29, 2022

As Big Tech compromises data of its users people are seeking privacy like never before. David Sinclair developed a wireless provider to help combat the compromise of user data.

 

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