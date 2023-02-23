Create New Account
Ireland For All Rally To Welcome More Immigrants (22nd Feb 2023)
Socialism is a political system that heroically overcomes problems unknown in other systems. Immigrants are the new electorate for socialist parties. There will be no work for them, no housing. Sooner or later they will focus solely on benefits and become dependent on government social assistance. This is what the socialist government and the globalists expect of them. They are the same victims of the coming socialism as all of us will soon become.

free speechnwofreedom of speechirelandukraineimmigrantsagenda 2030totalitarianismgreat reset

