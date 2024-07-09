Who is Really Running Our Country? It's Not Biden

After Debate Debacle, Biden Must Go! Both Democrats and Republicans Must Force Biden to Leave. It is Too Dangerous for Biden to Continue as President! Biden is a Puppet and is Too Mentally Incompetent to Lead. Biden Should Have Been Impeached Long Ago by Congress.





To support the award-winning work of Jeff Crouere and Ringside Politics,

Please donate via our PayPal Link:

https://www.crouere.net/donate

Your contributions are gratefully accepted!





Our Sponsors:





Let Nextiva automate up to 90% of your business’ interactions and eliminate 30% of your costs. Use my personal link https://trynextiva.com/jeffcrouere to get up to 50% off your plan.





Buy American Made Products at Switch2USA, https://switch2usa.com

718-869-9020.





Genesis Gold Group

https://croueregold.com

📞 (800) 200 - GOLD

#1 Trusted Gold IRA Company





Jeff Crouere is dedicated to examining the top issues of the day on the local, state and national levels. Crouere offers viewers political debate, and analysis.





#jeffcrouere, #election2024 #trump #republicans #politicalnews #politicalcommentary #bidenomics #bidenvstrump #presidentialdebate