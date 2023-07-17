GREG DENNIS, MD, SPEAKS ABOUT THE BEST DIETS: KETO, CARNIVORE, CONTROLLED FASTING, AND ONE MEAL A DAY

Listen now (45 min) | Greg's podcast is Fit Rx at buzzsprout.com (https://www.buzzsprout.com/1300429), and I follow him around like Deadheads followed the Grateful Dead. This is one of my best interviews. We discuss health issues that are not what they seem.
