GREG DENNIS, MD, SPEAKS ABOUT THE BEST DIETS: KETO, CARNIVORE, CONTROLLED FASTING, AND ONE MEAL A DAY
Robert Yoho, MD (ret)
Greg's podcast is Fit Rx at buzzsprout.com (https://www.buzzsprout.com/1300429), and I follow him around like Deadheads followed the Grateful Dead. This is one of my best interviews. We discuss health issues that are not what they seem.


