The Transformational Soul Special Guest: Stacey Ericson 25Aug2021

Ruth Soltman is a Free Spirit that landed in the Houston area over 10 years ago. She has had a lifelong passion for writing. Ruth has an empathic understanding and deep compassion for the human condition and it is reflected in her writing. With Divine Love and Guidance from her Angels and Guides, Ruth self-published her first book, Metamorphosis A Journey of the Soul, this year. In addition to writing, Ruth is a Reiki Master, Angelic Reiki Practitioner and Angel Card Reader.Special Guest: Stacey EricsonStacey Ericson is an Inspirational Medium and Animal Intuitive. She connects to your Higher Self while delivering Messages from Other Realms. See what brings you joy in meeting new beings from the other realms and the natural world. The trees, oceans, unicorns, dragons, elementals and animals want to bring you messages to help with this great movement so we can expand and create a better earth.