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[Mindblowing Speech] Max Spiers LAST PUBLIC Appearance! ( RIP )
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142 views • December 30, 2020
[Mindblowing Speech] Max Spiers LAST PUBLIC Appearance!
The death on 16 July 2016 of the conspiracy theorist Max Spiers (or Maxwell Bates-Spiers,[1] (1976–2016) caused controversy among some conspiracists, which led to reports from BBC News and other news outlets.
Spiers died on 16 July 2016 in Warsaw, Poland, while visiting a friend. A message from Spiers's phone stating "your boy's in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate" was sent to his mother before he died. Spiers vomited black fluid prior to his death.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/c/HiddenKnowledgeHK/featured
QUOTE ,, I would rather die a meaningful death than to live a meaningless life. Corazon Aquino
The death on 16 July 2016 of the conspiracy theorist Max Spiers (or Maxwell Bates-Spiers,[1] (1976–2016) caused controversy among some conspiracists, which led to reports from BBC News and other news outlets.
Spiers died on 16 July 2016 in Warsaw, Poland, while visiting a friend. A message from Spiers's phone stating "your boy's in trouble. If anything happens to me, investigate" was sent to his mother before he died. Spiers vomited black fluid prior to his death.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/c/HiddenKnowledgeHK/featured
QUOTE ,, I would rather die a meaningful death than to live a meaningless life. Corazon Aquino
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