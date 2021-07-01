The Globalists find a 'Final Solution' for population control.... 'A Taste Of Armageddon' -1967-02-23

For the sake of allegory as a method for illustrating what is being attempted by the Globalists, the WHO, and the CDC, can be gleaned from this ancient Star Trek episode S01E24 'A Taste of Armageddon." Remember the pre and post ww2 era when Bertrand Russell and others blue blood elitists saw "diet, INJECTIONS, and injunctions..." as well as small controlled strategic "conflicts" as the way to curb the stupid unwashed masses from breeding themselves into extinction... this little allegory gives you a hint of where this injection driven NON pandemic could very likely lead us...



From the show's last scene...



"SPOCK: Captain, you took a big chance.

KIRK: Did I, Mister Spock? They've been killing three million people a year. It had been going on for five hundred years. An actual attack wouldn't have killed any more people than one of their computer attacks, but it would have ended their ability to make war. The fighting would have been over permanently.

MCCOY: But you didn't know that it would work.

KIRK: No. It was a calculated risk. Still, the Eminians keep a very orderly society, and actual war is a very messy business. A very, very messy business. I had a feeling that they would do anything to avoid it, even talk peace.

SPOCK: A feeling is not much to go on.

KIRK: Sometimes a feeling, Mister Spock, is all we humans have to go on.

SPOCK: Captain, you almost make me believe in luck.

KIRK: Why, Mister Spock, you almost make me believe in miracles."