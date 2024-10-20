BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
GOD’S JUDGEMENT ON IMMORALITY & UNGODLINESS 1A, ROMANS 1:16-31, 20241019
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
11 views • 6 months ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.

17 For therein is the righteousness of God revealed from faith to faith: as it is written, The just shall live by faith.

18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;

19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.

20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch,

www.FCGCHURCHES.org and https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

